All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 17 April 2023, 20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's sabotage of war: This is a lie

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, does not believe that Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, tried to stop Russia's war against Ukraine at the beginning.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with NV.UA

Details: Budanov has said that the leak of the Pentagon documents is a special information operation that traditionally combines truth and falsehood – modified or artificially created "facts". He is convinced that the purpose of this was to sow distrust and compromise Ukraine's relations with the United States and other countries.

Advertisement:

The Defence Intelligence Chief has denied Tagesspiegel's information that Valery Gerasimov and Nikolai Patrushev supposedly tried to sabotage the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war so that it would end on 5 March 2022. The German outlet cited a leaked secret document from the US military, which quoted an anonymous Ukrainian source who relied on information from a Russian source.

Quote from Budanov: "This is a lie, a pure lie. Gerasimov was one of the few people who, in principle, advocated for a military operation. Patrushev took a more neutral position, he never shouted ‘let's kill them’ and never shouted ‘don't do it’ – he went with everyone else on this issue, to not be the one blamed for everything [in the end – ed.].

I don't like him [Patrushev – ed.] much for obvious reasons, but he's not a fool."

Details: Budanov has also said that the conflict between the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Russian Federal Security Service is "not significant" – "it cannot even be called a conflict". 

Budanov does not believe in a rebellion in Russia either.

Quote: "A rebellion in Russia? Look back in history, what events have caused riots in the last 400 years? Well, definitely not a situation like this."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: