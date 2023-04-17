Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, does not believe that Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, tried to stop Russia's war against Ukraine at the beginning.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with NV.UA

Details: Budanov has said that the leak of the Pentagon documents is a special information operation that traditionally combines truth and falsehood – modified or artificially created "facts". He is convinced that the purpose of this was to sow distrust and compromise Ukraine's relations with the United States and other countries.

The Defence Intelligence Chief has denied Tagesspiegel's information that Valery Gerasimov and Nikolai Patrushev supposedly tried to sabotage the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war so that it would end on 5 March 2022. The German outlet cited a leaked secret document from the US military, which quoted an anonymous Ukrainian source who relied on information from a Russian source.

Quote from Budanov: "This is a lie, a pure lie. Gerasimov was one of the few people who, in principle, advocated for a military operation. Patrushev took a more neutral position, he never shouted ‘let's kill them’ and never shouted ‘don't do it’ – he went with everyone else on this issue, to not be the one blamed for everything [in the end – ed.].

I don't like him [Patrushev – ed.] much for obvious reasons, but he's not a fool."

Details: Budanov has also said that the conflict between the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Russian Federal Security Service is "not significant" – "it cannot even be called a conflict".

Budanov does not believe in a rebellion in Russia either.

Quote: "A rebellion in Russia? Look back in history, what events have caused riots in the last 400 years? Well, definitely not a situation like this."

