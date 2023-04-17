Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front

Russian forces have intensified the use of heavy artillery and air strikes on the Bakhmut front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "The use of heavy artillery and air strikes has intensified on the Bakhmut front. The enemy simply razes Bakhmut’s buildings and infrastructure to the ground."

Advertisement:

Details: Unsuccessful Russian offensive actions are taking place on the Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka and Kupiansk fronts.

The cities of Bakmut and Marinka remain the epicentre of combat.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





