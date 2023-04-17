All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Commenting on the supply of weaponry by the allies, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, emphasised that Ukraine will not begin its counter-offensive unprepared.

Source: Danilov in an interview to AP

Quote: "If we aren’t ready, then nobody will start unprepared."

Details: According to Danilov, the allies are helping Ukraine to reach the level of equipment necessary for the start of a counter-offensive.

At the same time, the Secretary emphasised that sometimes the officials of allied countries "promise one thing and do a completely different one". He did not specify what he meant by this. 

Background: 

  • On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers pay with their lives for the time they wait for weapons deliveries – this happens every time partners delay or hesitate on the type or certain characteristics of weapons.
  • Earlier, the American publication Washington Post stated that Ukrainian counter-offensive is delayed due to slow supply of weaponry. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: