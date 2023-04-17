All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Commenting on the supply of weaponry by the allies, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, emphasised that Ukraine will not begin its counter-offensive unprepared.

Source: Danilov in an interview to AP

Quote: "If we aren’t ready, then nobody will start unprepared."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Danilov, the allies are helping Ukraine to reach the level of equipment necessary for the start of a counter-offensive.

At the same time, the Secretary emphasised that sometimes the officials of allied countries "promise one thing and do a completely different one". He did not specify what he meant by this. 

Background: 

  • On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers pay with their lives for the time they wait for weapons deliveries – this happens every time partners delay or hesitate on the type or certain characteristics of weapons.
  • Earlier, the American publication Washington Post stated that Ukrainian counter-offensive is delayed due to slow supply of weaponry. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: