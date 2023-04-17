There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Commenting on the supply of weaponry by the allies, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, emphasised that Ukraine will not begin its counter-offensive unprepared.

Source: Danilov in an interview to AP

Quote: "If we aren’t ready, then nobody will start unprepared."

Details: According to Danilov, the allies are helping Ukraine to reach the level of equipment necessary for the start of a counter-offensive.

At the same time, the Secretary emphasised that sometimes the officials of allied countries "promise one thing and do a completely different one". He did not specify what he meant by this.

Background:

On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers pay with their lives for the time they wait for weapons deliveries – this happens every time partners delay or hesitate on the type or certain characteristics of weapons.

Earlier, the American publication Washington Post stated that Ukrainian counter-offensive is delayed due to slow supply of weaponry.

