Russian forces attack Nikopol and nearby locations, injuring civilian

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 01:37
Russian forces attack Nikopol and nearby locations, injuring civilian

Russian forces attacked two locations in the Nikopol district on the afternoon of Monday, 17 April. One civilian was injured, and several houses, a school dormitory, a sports school and a number of other buildings were damaged.

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Yevtushenko: "A 42-year-old civilian has sustained shrapnel wounds in Nikopol and has been hospitalised. He has received the necessary medical treatment and his condition is currently satisfactory."

Details: Two multi-storey apartment buildings and nine privately owned houses were also damaged in the Russian attack, as was a school dormitory, a sports school, several outbuildings, a car park, several vehicles, mobile communications equipment and power lines.

Emergency service workers extinguished a fire at the premises of a private firm.

Yevtushenko said that the territory of the Chervonohryhorivka hromada was still being inspected to determine the extent of the damage it suffered.

Advertisement: