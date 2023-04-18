All Sections
Russians strike Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast, killing three people

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 07:58
Russians strike Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast, killing three people

Three civilians have been killed and one person wounded as a result of an airstrike in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three civilians were killed and one sustained shrapnel wounds to the neck, arms and legs as a result of the Russian airstrike on the village of Novoiehorivka in the Svatove district.

A 46-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in Kharkiv.

Yesterday, a Russian projectile hit a private house in which people were staying, and a fire broke out.

Unfortunately, due to heavy artillery shelling, it was not possible to save people from under the burning rubble."

Details: Lysohor added that Russian forces in recent days have been using tactical aircraft almost continuously to bomb liberated settlements in the Svatove district.

In addition, as he states, another private house had been destroyed in Nevske the day before as a result of an airstrike, the residents of which were evacuated in time.

Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka were also shelled with artillery during the past day.

