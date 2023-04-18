Russian forces attack Kherson: 1 person killed, 7 injured

The Russian military attacked the centre of the city of Kherson on the morning of 18 April, killing one person and injuring nine others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Attention! The centre of Kherson is under fire! Take cover!".

Details: At the same time, Yermak clarified that the occupiers attacked the Central Market area. Six people have been injured during the Russian artillery shelling.

Update: Prokudin later reported that one person had been killed and seven injured.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration (OMA) published a photo of the aftermath of the Russian attack. He noted that there is no military facility near the site hit by the Russians.

Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration clarified that nine people had sustained injuries.

