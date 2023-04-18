All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko meets with Donetsk collaborator Pushilin

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 11:23
Lukashenko meets with Donetsk collaborator Pushilin

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has held a meeting with Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR, self-proclaimed and non-recognised republic in Donetsk Oblast – ed.].

Source: Belarusian presidential Telegram channel Pul Pervogo; Belarusian state-owned news outlet Belta 

Details: Lukashenko's office said on 18 April that he was meeting with the "interim head of the DPR", Denis Pushilin, and showed a photo of the meeting between the leader of the Donetsk militants and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Advertisement:
 

Lukashenko has offered Donetsk Belarus' assistance in restoring and normalising people's lives under Russia's occupation of the Ukrainian region.

Quote from Lukashenko: "There is a lot of work ahead. We need to rebuild. We need to revive industrial enterprises and agriculture. In the end, people will live there. It is 100% certain. And people need to be fed.

That is why we are ready to provide appropriate assistance and support so that people who are not strangers to us there can finally stop suffering. That is why I am waiting for such a frank conversation from you."

Background: Pushilin, the Kremlin's puppet leader in Donetsk, visited Belarus in July 2022. He visited the Brest Fortress at the time and was accompanied by Andrey Turchak, the secretary of the United Russia party's general council, and Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: