Lukashenko meets with Donetsk collaborator Pushilin

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 11:23
Lukashenko meets with Donetsk collaborator Pushilin

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has held a meeting with Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR, self-proclaimed and non-recognised republic in Donetsk Oblast – ed.].

Source: Belarusian presidential Telegram channel Pul Pervogo; Belarusian state-owned news outlet Belta 

Details: Lukashenko's office said on 18 April that he was meeting with the "interim head of the DPR", Denis Pushilin, and showed a photo of the meeting between the leader of the Donetsk militants and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

 

Lukashenko has offered Donetsk Belarus' assistance in restoring and normalising people's lives under Russia's occupation of the Ukrainian region.

Quote from Lukashenko: "There is a lot of work ahead. We need to rebuild. We need to revive industrial enterprises and agriculture. In the end, people will live there. It is 100% certain. And people need to be fed.

That is why we are ready to provide appropriate assistance and support so that people who are not strangers to us there can finally stop suffering. That is why I am waiting for such a frank conversation from you."

Background: Pushilin, the Kremlin's puppet leader in Donetsk, visited Belarus in July 2022. He visited the Brest Fortress at the time and was accompanied by Andrey Turchak, the secretary of the United Russia party's general council, and Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus.

Advertisement: