Russians announce evacuation from Donetsk Oblast's Yenakiieve after alleged hit on ammo depot – video

Explosions were allegedly heard at a Russian ammo storage in temporarily-occupied Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast, detonations are taking place at the facility. Local Russian "authorities" had announced an evacuation.

Source: Militarnyi; video of the explosion; Russian representatives on social media

Details: Eyewitnesses say Ukraine hit a Russian ammo storage, and published footage showing a detonation.

The local Russian-imposed "administration" announced the evacuation of the inhabitants due to the threat posed by the debris of detonating ammunition. Serhii Bozhyk, the city's so-called "mayor", specifically stated that residents would be transferred to a "safe" location.

Residents in the surrounding neighbourhoods were asked to stay away from the windows.

According to local Telegram channels, it was a Russian occupation army munitions storage in a residential area near a military training site. According to eyewitnesses, the facility may contain a large quantity of varied ammunition.

Yenakiieve is a major city in Donetsk Oblast, which has been held by Russian soldiers since 2014. The Russians use the city as one of their logistics centres, locating equipment and personnel and training them in the surrounding areas.

