All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


5 Russian-controlled militants involved in attacks on civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 17:46
5 Russian-controlled militants involved in attacks on civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment
A Russian soldier. Photo: Getty Images

Five traitors, including a sniper of the Russian-created illegal paramilitary formation Somalia, involved in hostilities against Ukraine's Defence Forces in Donetsk Oblast, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Based on the SSU evidence base, five more traitors who fought against the Defence Forces on the eastern front have been convicted. Three criminals were captured during fierce fighting near [the war-torn town of] Avdiivka in September 2023. Two more were captured during skirmishes near [the town of] Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Based on the SSU investigation, the court sentenced the enemy accomplices to 15 years in prison."

Advertisement:

Details: A resident of the temporarily occupied settlement of Makiivka is among the convicted. At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the man voluntarily joined the Somalia terrorist organisation, which is subordinated to the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. He was assigned as a sniper and deployed to the frontline near the settlements of Bakhmut and Volnovakha.

Another traitor is a resident of temporarily occupied Crimea. He joined the Irbis-Z assault company of Redut Private Military Company in April 2023. The defector was involved in building fortifications for the Russian army and attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Donetsk front.

In addition, three militants who served as part of the 114th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation and the 114th Battalion of the Russian-backed "Militia of the 'Donetsk People's Republic'" terrorist organisation were sentenced to 15 years in prison. One of them was a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle gunner. The offender had targeted residential buildings of Mariupol residents and stormed the Ukrainian positions near Sievierodonetsk before being deployed near Avdiivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
​​Ukraine's Security Service: Russia has fired over 20 North Korean Hwasong-11 missiles at Ukraine so far – photo
Almost US$1m found during searches of former head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission
Volunteers raise almost US$7.71 million for Sea Baby drones
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: