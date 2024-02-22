Five traitors, including a sniper of the Russian-created illegal paramilitary formation Somalia, involved in hostilities against Ukraine's Defence Forces in Donetsk Oblast, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Based on the SSU evidence base, five more traitors who fought against the Defence Forces on the eastern front have been convicted. Three criminals were captured during fierce fighting near [the war-torn town of] Avdiivka in September 2023. Two more were captured during skirmishes near [the town of] Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Based on the SSU investigation, the court sentenced the enemy accomplices to 15 years in prison."

Details: A resident of the temporarily occupied settlement of Makiivka is among the convicted. At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the man voluntarily joined the Somalia terrorist organisation, which is subordinated to the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. He was assigned as a sniper and deployed to the frontline near the settlements of Bakhmut and Volnovakha.

Another traitor is a resident of temporarily occupied Crimea. He joined the Irbis-Z assault company of Redut Private Military Company in April 2023. The defector was involved in building fortifications for the Russian army and attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Donetsk front.

In addition, three militants who served as part of the 114th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation and the 114th Battalion of the Russian-backed "Militia of the 'Donetsk People's Republic'" terrorist organisation were sentenced to 15 years in prison. One of them was a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle gunner. The offender had targeted residential buildings of Mariupol residents and stormed the Ukrainian positions near Sievierodonetsk before being deployed near Avdiivka.

