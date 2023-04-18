Russian national basketball team banned from participation in Olympics

The International Basketball Federation [FIBA] announced that the Russian men's basketball team will not be allowed to participate in the pre-qualification tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Source: Interfax news agency

Quote: "Following the IOC recommendations on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions published on 28 March, the FIBA Executive Committee decided not to allow the registration of the Russian men's team in Olympic pre-qualification tournaments."

Details: It is reported that the Russian team was replaced with Bulgaria.

Earlier, FIBA suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions under the auspices of the organisation.

Additionally, the Russian Federation and Belarus are deprived of the right to host any competitions under the auspices of FIBA.

Earlier: On 17 April, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine published a list of athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus who supported the war started by Russia.

