All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian national basketball team banned from participation in Olympics

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 18 April 2023, 18:20
Russian national basketball team banned from participation in Olympics

The International Basketball Federation [FIBA] announced that the Russian men's basketball team will not be allowed to participate in the pre-qualification tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Source: Interfax news agency 

Quote:  "Following the IOC recommendations on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions published on 28 March, the FIBA   Executive Committee decided not to allow the registration of the Russian men's team in Olympic pre-qualification tournaments."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the Russian team was replaced with Bulgaria.

Earlier, FIBA suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions under the auspices of the organisation.

Additionally, the Russian Federation and Belarus are deprived of the right to host any competitions under the auspices of FIBA.

Earlier: On 17 April, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine published a list of athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus who supported the war started by Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: