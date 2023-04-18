All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former MP Oleh Barna killed in combat

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 18 April 2023, 21:03
Former MP Oleh Barna killed in combat

Oleh Barna, a former MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, has been killed in combat.

Source: Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the joint press centre for the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, on Facebook; former president Petro Poroshenko on Facebook

 

Quote from Dmytrashkivskyi: "Yesterday, Oleh Barna was killed in action. It so happened that we had the opportunity to talk last week."

Details: Former president Petro Poroshenko wrote that he would not believe in Barna's death "until the very end". "Let this news be an unfortunate rumour, a terrible misunderstanding, an evil joke. If not today, then tomorrow, if not tomorrow, then in a few days Oleh will appear. Or maybe he will be found somewhere among the Cargo 300s [wounded/injured soldiers]. Let's hope and pray," he wrote.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: