Former MP Oleh Barna killed in combat

Oleh Barna, a former MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, has been killed in combat.

Source: Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the joint press centre for the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, on Facebook; former president Petro Poroshenko on Facebook



Quote from Dmytrashkivskyi: "Yesterday, Oleh Barna was killed in action. It so happened that we had the opportunity to talk last week."

Details: Former president Petro Poroshenko wrote that he would not believe in Barna's death "until the very end". "Let this news be an unfortunate rumour, a terrible misunderstanding, an evil joke. If not today, then tomorrow, if not tomorrow, then in a few days Oleh will appear. Or maybe he will be found somewhere among the Cargo 300s [wounded/injured soldiers]. Let's hope and pray," he wrote.

