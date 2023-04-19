All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian "mobile units" in Donbas force retirees to obtain Russian passports

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 05:38
Russian mobile units in Donbas force retirees to obtain Russian passports

The Russian occupation regime on the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have set up "mobile units" to force elderly people, in particular those receiving a pension, to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are failing to keep up with their targets for ‘passportization’ [in Donbas] and are thus resorting to new methods of coercion.

For example, in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the occupiers started to carry out ‘passportization’ at the pensioners’ places of residence.

This effectively puts pressure on socially vulnerable population groups that depend on the occupation administration [for pension]."

Details: The National Resistance Center said that 300 "volunteers" have arrived from Russia; "mobile units" have been formed to go door to door to local pensioners.

The National Resistance Center also added that passport-issuing centres have been set up at hospitals, and local residents are denied medical treatment in the absence of a Russian passport.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: