Russian "mobile units" in Donbas force retirees to obtain Russian passports

The Russian occupation regime on the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have set up "mobile units" to force elderly people, in particular those receiving a pension, to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are failing to keep up with their targets for ‘passportization’ [in Donbas] and are thus resorting to new methods of coercion.

For example, in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the occupiers started to carry out ‘passportization’ at the pensioners’ places of residence.

This effectively puts pressure on socially vulnerable population groups that depend on the occupation administration [for pension]."

Details: The National Resistance Center said that 300 "volunteers" have arrived from Russia; "mobile units" have been formed to go door to door to local pensioners.

The National Resistance Center also added that passport-issuing centres have been set up at hospitals, and local residents are denied medical treatment in the absence of a Russian passport.

