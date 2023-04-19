Zelenskyy arrives in Volyn Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Volyn Oblast to meet with state border guards.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Volyn. Ukraine's border with Belarus and Poland. It is an honour for me to be here today, to thank our border guards for protecting the state border. For the protection of our state in Bakhmut. I know how firmly you stood there, holding Bakhmut."

Details: Zelenskyy has added that all Ukrainians are proud to have such strong border guards. "Keep the power, justice and fury we have in defending our state," the President stressed.

In the Volyn Oblast Zelenskyy also held a meeting concerning the equipping and protection of the state border, and security situation in the region.

Yurii Pohuliaiko, head of the Volyn Oblast Military Administration, informed the participants of the meeting about a social and economic situation in the region, building fortifications and defence engineering facilities.

During the meeting, reports on the situation in the area of responsibility of the Volyn operative grouping of forces and the readiness of military units to complete tasks were heard. The measures for strengthening the state border in Volyn Oblast were also discussed.

The operational and criminal situation in Volyn Oblast was on the agenda as well.

The participants discussed the work of customs at the international checkpoints in Volyn Oblast, as well as the work of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the context of protection of the civilian population of the region.

Background: On 18 April Zelenskyy went on a work trip to Donetsk Oblast and visited frontline positions of the Ukrainian troops in the town of Avdiivka. He also visited Poltava Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!