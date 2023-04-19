All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Volyn Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 April 2023, 14:56
Zelenskyy arrives in Volyn Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Volyn Oblast to meet with state border guards.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Volyn. Ukraine's border with Belarus and Poland. It is an honour for me to be here today, to thank our border guards for protecting the state border. For the protection of our state in Bakhmut. I know how firmly you stood there, holding Bakhmut."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy has added that all Ukrainians are proud to have such strong border guards. "Keep the power, justice and fury we have in defending our state," the President stressed. 

In the Volyn Oblast Zelenskyy also held a meeting concerning the equipping and protection of the state border, and security situation in the region.

Yurii Pohuliaiko, head of the Volyn Oblast Military Administration, informed the participants of the meeting about a social and economic situation in the region, building fortifications and defence engineering facilities.

During the meeting, reports on the situation in the area of responsibility of the Volyn operative grouping of forces and the readiness of military units to complete tasks were heard. The measures for strengthening the state border in Volyn Oblast were also discussed.

The operational and criminal situation in Volyn Oblast was on the agenda as well.

The participants discussed the work of customs at the international checkpoints in Volyn Oblast, as well as the work of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the context of protection of the civilian population of the region.

Background: On 18 April Zelenskyy went on a work trip to Donetsk Oblast and visited frontline positions of the Ukrainian troops in the town of Avdiivka. He also visited Poltava Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: