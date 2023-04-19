US$800 for military: General Staff calls not to engage in populism and names allowance sums

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has provided explanations concerning the sums of the additional allowance for the military and called not to engage in populism.

Quote: "The society is discussing quite a sensitive issue, i.e., the decision of the Parliament to return an additional allowance of 30,000 hryvnias [US$800 – ed.] to the military. A soldier who is serving and protecting the country from the aggressor, risking his own life and health and performing tasks in extremely difficult conditions must be highly motivated. Just think of what Vuhledar, Mariinka or Avdiivka look like. Every day of Ukraine’s defence costs us a lot. It costs the lives and health of our defenders.

So we are now providing additional allowances depending on the areas of combat operations and the complexity of the tasks performed by the soldiers."

Details: The General Staff of Ukraine stated that 100,000 hryvnias [US$2,707 - ed.] per month, saved for the Ukrainian soldiers, are still paid to the defenders, who are fighting directly on the contact line.

30,000 hryvnias [US$800 - ed.] are being paid to the military who are completing tasks in the combat zones but are not participating directly in the fights with the Russians proportionately to the time spent on the task, as well as to those on combat duty and participating in repelling the Russian air attacks regardless of the area of task performance.

If soldiers are outside the combat zone, in the rear, they do not receive additional combat allowances. Moveover, from 1 February 2023, the minimal allowance for all members of the military was increased to 20,100 hryvnias (US$544 – ed.).

"We are convinced that a fair payment system must be implemented in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Such a system must not create prerequisites for social tension in combat units and must treat the soldiers who risk their lives and health with respect. We ask everyone to stop engaging in populism and concentrate on the defence of our state," the General Staff states.

Background: On 10 April, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in favour of the general draft law with an amendment that restores the additional allowance of UAH 30,000 [roughly US$800] to Ukrainian soldiers outside the combat zone.

However, on the very same day, MPs filed a resolution blocking the signing of the bill by the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

