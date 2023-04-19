All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued in part of Ukraine, air target spotted over Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 April 2023, 22:26
Air-raid warning issued in part of Ukraine, air target spotted over Kyiv Oblast

An air-raid warning was issued in the east of Ukraine and in Kyiv Oblast, and an air target was spotted in the sky over Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 19 April.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Andrii Yermak, 

Head of the President’s Office, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Residents of Kyiv Oblast! An air target has been detected in the sky. Air defence forces are on alert.

Stay in shelters and observe information silence: do not film or post anything online."

Details: The air-raid warning has also been issued in Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts and Crimea.

The sound of sirens means the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to take cover.

Even before the air-raid warning was issued, Kyiv residents saw a bright flash in the sky. What exactly it was is currently unknown.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, reported that the air defence worked in the city of Dnipro and several Shahed drones were shot down.

At the same time, Yermak called on everyone "not to worry about UFOs" because "it is an operation of air defence"; but later he changed this message and asked everyone to wait for information from the Air Force.

At  23:01, the all-clear was given in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Meanwhile, Kharkiv Oblast has been added to the air-alert map.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: