Air-raid warning issued in part of Ukraine, air target spotted over Kyiv Oblast

An air-raid warning was issued in the east of Ukraine and in Kyiv Oblast, and an air target was spotted in the sky over Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 19 April.



Source: alerts.in.ua; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Andrii Yermak,

Head of the President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Residents of Kyiv Oblast! An air target has been detected in the sky. Air defence forces are on alert.

Stay in shelters and observe information silence: do not film or post anything online."

Details: The air-raid warning has also been issued in Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts and Crimea.

The sound of sirens means the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to take cover.

Even before the air-raid warning was issued, Kyiv residents saw a bright flash in the sky. What exactly it was is currently unknown.



Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, reported that the air defence worked in the city of Dnipro and several Shahed drones were shot down.

Столичні жителі ще до оголошення повітряної тривоги бачили у небі яскравий спалах. Що саме це було, наразі невідомо. Відео спалаху опублікували низка Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/8CDePBr8vm — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 19, 2023

At the same time, Yermak called on everyone "not to worry about UFOs" because "it is an operation of air defence"; but later he changed this message and asked everyone to wait for information from the Air Force.

Ще одне відео яскравого спалаху у Києві опублікували Telegram-канали pic.twitter.com/JqvP0aZqKm — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 19, 2023

At 23:01, the all-clear was given in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Meanwhile, Kharkiv Oblast has been added to the air-alert map.

