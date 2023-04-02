All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian war kills more than 260 Ukrainian athletes – Ukraine's Youth and Sport Minister

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 April 2023, 05:02
Russian war kills more than 260 Ukrainian athletes – Ukraine's Youth and Sport Minister

Vadym Huttsait, Ukraine's Youth and Sport Minister, reported that the Russian war has claimed the lives of 262 athletes.

Source: Huttsait, cited by the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "It is very important for us that there are no athletes from Russia at the sports competitions and the Olympic Games because they all support this war and attend events in support of this war."

Advertisement:

Details: Huttsait noted that Russian athletes wear uniforms with the symbols of this war and do not condemn the killing of Ukrainian athletes.

He said that, in addition to killing 262 athletes, Russia has destroyed 363 sports facilities in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: