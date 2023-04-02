All Sections
Russian war kills more than 260 Ukrainian athletes – Ukraine's Youth and Sport Minister

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 April 2023, 05:02
Vadym Huttsait, Ukraine's Youth and Sport Minister, reported that the Russian war has claimed the lives of 262 athletes.

Source: Huttsait, cited by the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "It is very important for us that there are no athletes from Russia at the sports competitions and the Olympic Games because they all support this war and attend events in support of this war."

Details: Huttsait noted that Russian athletes wear uniforms with the symbols of this war and do not condemn the killing of Ukrainian athletes.

He said that, in addition to killing 262 athletes, Russia has destroyed 363 sports facilities in Ukraine.

Advertisement: