Ukraine already has "very powerful" air defence systems, there will be even more powerful ones – Zelenskyy

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 01:48
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country already has powerful air defence systems and other weapons to protect its skies, but that even more powerful ones are expected.

Source: Zelenskyy in his nightly address

Quote: "At the state level, everything is being done to increase the ability to defend against Russian strikes. 

Air defence systems and other weapons to protect the sky are already here in Ukraine, they are really powerful. But they should be – and, I am sure, will be – even more powerful."

