Ukrainian forces down Russian drones attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces deployed drones in an attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 19–20 April, but Ukraine's defence forces shot down all six of them.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Last night, the Skhid (East) Air Command forces and Territorial Defence’s anti-aircraft systems downed six enemy unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The drones that had been shot down over the oblast are likely Shahed drones."

Details: Lysak said that Ukraine's defence forces did an "excellent" job.

He added that Dnipropetrovsk Oblast did not suffer any other attacks overnight.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the morning of 20 April that Ukraine’s defence forces shot down and destroyed 21 Russian Shahed drones out of the 26 Russia launched over the course of the previous day.

