All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces down Russian drones attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 April 2023, 08:16
Ukrainian forces down Russian drones attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces deployed drones in an attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 19–20 April, but Ukraine's defence forces shot down all six of them.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Last night, the Skhid (East) Air Command forces and Territorial Defence’s anti-aircraft systems downed six enemy unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The drones that had been shot down over the oblast are likely Shahed drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said that Ukraine's defence forces did an "excellent" job.

He added that Dnipropetrovsk Oblast did not suffer any other attacks overnight.

Background:

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the morning of 20 April that Ukraine’s defence forces shot down and destroyed 21 Russian Shahed drones out of the 26 Russia launched over the course of the previous day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: