All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, woman killed

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 13:16
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, woman killed

Russian invaders have struck the border area of Chernihiv Oblast using mortars twice since the beginning of the day. The attack resulted in injuries and a fatality.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops have struck the border area of Chernihiv Oblast twice using mortars as of 12:00 [on 20 April – ed.]. There are injuries and a fatality.

Advertisement:

Between 10:40 and 11:00, 2 hits, presumably from a 120mm mortar, were reported in the area of the settlement of Hremiachka. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Between 11:00 and 11:15, 4 hits, presumably from a 120mm mortar, were reported in the settlement of Halahanivka. There were no reports of damage to civilian infrastructure.

Three local residents have been injured in the attack. One of them sustained shrapnel injuries to the head. The woman died in hospital".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: