Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, woman killed

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 13:16
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, woman killed

Russian invaders have struck the border area of Chernihiv Oblast using mortars twice since the beginning of the day. The attack resulted in injuries and a fatality.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops have struck the border area of Chernihiv Oblast twice using mortars as of 12:00 [on 20 April – ed.]. There are injuries and a fatality.

Between 10:40 and 11:00, 2 hits, presumably from a 120mm mortar, were reported in the area of the settlement of Hremiachka. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Between 11:00 and 11:15, 4 hits, presumably from a 120mm mortar, were reported in the settlement of Halahanivka. There were no reports of damage to civilian infrastructure.

Three local residents have been injured in the attack. One of them sustained shrapnel injuries to the head. The woman died in hospital".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

