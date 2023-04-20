All Sections
Zelenskyy: NATO Secretary General's visit is a sign that Alliance is ready for ambitious decisions

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 April 2023, 14:46
NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN KYIV ON 20 APRIL

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's visit to Kyiv is evidence that the Alliance is ready for a new chapter in its relations with Ukraine.

Source: video of the meeting with Stoltenberg posted on the president's Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This visit of Jens Stoltenberg is the first since the full-scale war [begun] – we interpret it as a sign that the Alliance is ready to start a new chapter in relations with Ukraine – a chapter of ambitious decisions."

Details: As the video shows, Zelenskyy urged the NATO Secretary General to support the Ukrainian peace formula in every way possible.

Stoltenberg replied that he would support the brave and courageous people of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that they discussed four main issues during his conversation with Stoltenberg.

In particular, the Ramstein-format meeting that is expected to be held on 21 April and the decisions that Ukraine expects from its partners, especially regarding military support.

Zelenskyy also asked the NATO Secretary General to help Ukraine "overcome the restraint of its partners in the supply of longer-range weapons, modern aircraft, artillery, and armoured vehicles".

The third question concerned the Vilnius NATO summit, which, as Zelenskyy believes, "could be historic".

The President thanked for the invitation to attend the Summit but added that it was important that Ukraine receive a corresponding invitation.

The fourth question concerned security guarantees for Ukraine and Ukrainians on their way to NATO.

Background: On 20 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

