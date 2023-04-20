Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Supreme Allied Commander Europe discuss situation at front and Ukraine's military needs

PHOTO BY Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a phone conversation with Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, on the eve of the Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "We have discussed Ukraine's priority fronts in regards to arms, equipment and ammunition. I have briefed General Cavoli on the operational situation at the contact line."

Details: The Commander-in-Chief has stated that the parties agreed to continue the dialogue and actively cooperate.

Background: The next, 11th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine will be held at the Ramstein airbase in Germany.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that the main priority of the Ukrainian delegation will remain air defence systems. The issue of providing Ukraine with armoured vehicles and shells for 155-calibre heavy artillery and means of radio-electronic warfare will also be raised.

