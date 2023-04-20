Estonia announces additional artillery shells for Ukraine as part of EU million-projectile plan

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with a batch of 155 mm projectiles within the framework of the EU initiative concerning providing Ukraine with a million artillery shells as well as other armament.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Hanno Pevkur, the Minister of Defence of Estonia

As the Defence Minister, he had informed the Estonian government that the Defence Ministry of Estonia would supply Ukraine with 155 mm shells as its contribution to the EU initiative.

Made a decision and informed new 🇪🇪gov, that @MoD_Estonia will send 155mm shells to 🇺🇦 as our share of 🇪🇺 1 million rounds to 🇺🇦. Additionally night vision and 5.56mm ammunition for UA Army. Will discuss more closely 🇪🇪 help to 🇺🇦 with @oleksiireznikov tomorrow in Ramstein. — Hanno Pevkur (@HPevkur) April 20, 2023

Pevkur has not specified the approximate batch size.

"Additionally [we will also supply Ukraine with] night vision devices and 5.56 mm ammunition for the Ukrainian army. [We] will discuss more closely Estonian help to Ukraine with Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, tomorrow in Ramstein [meeting]," Pevkur stated.

Background: In the discussion about the sources of procurement for one million projectiles, Estonia acts in favour of buying them outside the EU borders.

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, expressed his disappointment with the fact that the launch of the EU initiative about the joint procurement of projectiles for Ukraine is still being slowed down due to disagreement between the EU member states concerning the exact way the initiative must be implemented.

