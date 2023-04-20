All Sections
Russia's State Duma grants Wagner mercenaries right to status of "combat veterans"

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 20:20
Russia's State Duma has finally approved a law allowing the mercenaries of the Wagner private military company [PMC] who participate in the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation", to receive the statuses of veteran and disabled veteran.

Source: Russian independent media outlet Meduza, referring to Russian state-owned news outlet Interfax

Details: On 20 April, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved this law in its third and final reading.

The document refers to "persons who signed a contract (had other legal relationships) with organisations that contributed to the fulfilment of tasks assigned to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the special military operation".

In addition, the status of combat veteran (disabled) can be granted to fighters who have been in the armed formations of the so-called LPR and DPR [Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic - ed.] since 11 May 2014.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, who was among the authors of the adopted law, stated that all those who "defend" Russia by fighting against Ukraine "must have equal status of a combat veteran; be sure that the state will take care of them and their family, regardless of whether it is a soldier, an officer, a volunteer, or anyone who participates in the tasks of the special military operation".

Previously: At the beginning of March, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law prohibiting "discrediting" and spreading "fakes" about voluntary formations, organisations, and individuals that provide "assistance in the performance of tasks assigned to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation". Amendments extending the effect of articles of the Criminal Code and Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offences on "discrediting" and "fakes" to the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC were also introduced at the initiative of Vyacheslav Volodin.

Background: Wagner's mercenaries include criminals recruited in prisons.

Wagnerites are especially cruel. They behead Ukrainian soldiers on camera and "mop up" Ukrainian cities, killing even women and children.

