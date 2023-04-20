Ukrainian Prime Minister on the first Summit of cities and regions: Extremely productive day

Eleven agreements were signed, during the first International Summit of Cities and Regions held on 20 April in Kyiv between Ukrainian regions, cities, hromadas [administrative units that include cities or several villages and their adjacent territories] and foreign partners.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, on Facebook and Telegram

Quote from Shmyhal: "An extremely productive day of the International Summit of Cities and Regions."

Details: The Ukrainian Prime Minister said that the summit [presented and developed a] concept of the Regional Office for international cooperation – "creating a network of communication platforms of local authorities with foreign partners."

They also signed a joint declaration with the participation of 30 countries of the world, Council of Europe, the EU and the European Committee of Regions. It confirms their readiness to take patronage over the regions affected by Russian terror.

The summit participants agreed on the guiding principles of "horizontal partnership". Shmyhal clarified: this is "Build back better", the rule of law, the inviolability of local self-government, and the involvement of a wide range of participants.

In addition, Ukraine joined the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This is the world's largest system for providing international coordinated operational assistance in emergency situations, the Prime Minister explained.

Quote from Shmyhal: "We have signed 11 agreements between Ukrainian regions, cities, communities and foreign partners.

Thank you for your continued willingness to help and support; As Strong As United!".

