All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Prime Minister on the first Summit of cities and regions: Extremely productive day

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 April 2023, 20:58
Ukrainian Prime Minister on the first Summit of cities and regions: Extremely productive day

Eleven agreements were signed, during  the first International Summit of Cities and Regions held on 20 April in Kyiv between Ukrainian regions, cities, hromadas [administrative units that include cities or several villages and their adjacent territories] and foreign partners.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, on Facebook and Telegram

Quote from Shmyhal: "An extremely productive day of the International Summit of Cities and Regions."

Details: The Ukrainian Prime Minister said that the summit [presented and developed a] concept of the Regional Office for international cooperation – "creating a network of communication platforms of local authorities with foreign partners."

They also signed a joint declaration with the participation of 30 countries of the world, Council of Europe, the EU and the European Committee of Regions. It confirms their readiness to take patronage over the regions affected by Russian terror.

The summit participants agreed on the guiding principles of "horizontal partnership". Shmyhal clarified: this is "Build back better", the rule of law, the inviolability of local self-government, and the involvement of a wide range of participants.

In addition, Ukraine joined the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This is the world's largest system for providing international coordinated operational assistance in emergency situations, the Prime Minister explained.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote from Shmyhal: "We have signed 11 agreements between Ukrainian regions, cities, communities and foreign partners.

Thank you for your continued willingness to help and support; As Strong As United!".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: