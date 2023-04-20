S-400 missile system overturned near Tula, Russia

In Russia, an S-400 surface-to-air missile system overturned on the M2-Crimea highway near Tula, around the village of Prudnoye.

Source: Russian telegram channels Mash, Shot

Details: It is reported that an air defence system worth about 13 billion Russian roubles [approximately US$159.45 million -ed.] fell into a ditch.

The road to the entrance and exit of the city has been blocked. But the air defence system is still there.

The anti-aircraft missile system was initially travelling in a column of eight cars, but on the way, it fell behind.

A 33-year-old driver was diagnosed with a broken arm but was not seriously injured. The ammunition was not activated, and there is no threat of an explosion.

