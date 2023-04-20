Russian-German dialogue forum founded by Putin and Schröder is closed

The Petersburg Dialogue public forum, founded in 2001 to deepen mutual understanding between Germany and Russia, has approved the liquidation procedure.

Source: The forum announced this on Thursday 20 April, reports European Pravda

The decision to liquidate the Petersburg Dialogue was made by its General Assembly. 32 participants voted in favour, five against and one abstained.

Quote: "Currently, the association is at the stage of shutting down and will be closed down in accordance with the requirements of the law," the report states.

Details: In November 2022, at the request of the Board of the Petersburg Dialogue, its General Assembly decided to dissolve itself in the first quarter of 2023 within the framework of an extraordinary General Assembly and instructed the Board to take the necessary steps.

"Given the criminal and aggressive war and the front-line position against Western democracies, dialogue in this format is no longer possible," the Petersburg Dialogue press release emphasises.

The forum was established in 2001 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to facilitate exchanges between civil society and the media on the German and Russian sides.

Within the framework of the St. Petersburg Dialogue, journalists, diplomats, scientists, artists, business representatives and politicians from different parties met annually in Germany or Russia. The forum last took place in 2019 in Bonn.

In 2020, meetings of the Petersburg Dialogue were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and after the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine, they were not held at all.

