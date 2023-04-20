All Sections
Zelenskyy addresses Mexican Congress of the Union

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 April 2023, 23:59
Zelenskyy addresses Mexican Congress of the Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the Mexican Congress of the Union [the Mexican parliament – ed.] on 20 April to help protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Source: CNN; 24-horas.mx; Radio Liberty, Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 20 April 

Details: The meeting of the Mexico-Ukraine Friendship Group began with a speech by the Ukrainian president.

The Congress members present at the virtual message gave the Ukrainian leader a standing ovation.

Zelenskyy Quote: "Your voice at the UN General Assembly and other international organisations is very important. This is a vote to protect the principles and goals of the UN Charter, and therefore to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and all countries of the world. "

Zelenskyy noted that Mexico and Ukraine have walked different paths and they speak different languages, but "what allows us to understand each other is that in our hearts, Ukrainians and Mexicans, it hurts equally when we see the lives of innocent people taken."

According to the president, Mexico and Ukraine are united by the dream of safety and tranquillity on every street of their cities: "We equally do not validate evil, which has many manifestations."

The Ukrainian leader asked Mexico to continue to defend Ukraine and thanked them for their humanitarian assistance, treatment and rehabilitation programmes for Ukrainians.

He invited Mexico to work together for the security of both nations and the security of the world as a whole.

Context: Zelenskyy's speech to the Congress of the Union coincided with the Latin American tour of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In particular, the Russian diplomat visited Brazil, and on 20 April, he visited Cuba, where his colleague Bruno Rodriguez opposed the "policy of isolation of Russia."

