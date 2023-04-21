All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued in some Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 05:40
Air-raid warning issued in some Ukrainian oblasts

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine soon after midnight on the night of 20-21 April, and after the all-clear was given in a number of oblasts, the air-raid warning was issued again.

Source: Air-raid alarm map

Details: An air-raid siren sounded in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at 00:09.

Currently, an air-raid warning has been issued throughout all oblasts of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The speed of the spread of the alarm indicates the likely take-off of a MіG-31K fighter in the Russian Federation, which can carry an air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missile.

Updated at 00:40. The all-clear was given in most oblasts of Ukraine.

As for now, the air-raid warnings are still in force in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

The air-raid warning was in force for about 15-20 minutes in the rest of the oblasts.

Updated at 00:45. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that there is a threat of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Updated at 00:55. An air-raid warning was issued in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Updated at 01:05. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence forces were operating in the oblast.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, also reported that air defence forces had been deployed.

Updated at 01:55. The threat in the capital region is still ongoing, reported Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

"Air defence forces are working on their targets," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration clarified.

Updated at 02:00. An air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Updated at 02:35. An air-raid warning was also issued in Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, and Sumy oblasts.

Updated at 02:45. A series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv, Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) reported on Telegram. Suspilne noted that the explosions probably took place outside the city.

An air-raid warning was not issued in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 04:20. The all-clear was given in Kyiv and most oblasts.

As for now, air-raid warnings have been issued in Sumy and Poltava oblasts, and these were also issued in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 04:45. An air-raid warning was issued in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Updated at 05:40. The all-clear was given throughout Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: