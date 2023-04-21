Air-raid warning issued in some Ukrainian oblasts

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine soon after midnight on the night of 20-21 April, and after the all-clear was given in a number of oblasts, the air-raid warning was issued again.

Source: Air-raid alarm map

Details: An air-raid siren sounded in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at 00:09.

Currently, an air-raid warning has been issued throughout all oblasts of Ukraine.

The speed of the spread of the alarm indicates the likely take-off of a MіG-31K fighter in the Russian Federation, which can carry an air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missile.

Updated at 00:40. The all-clear was given in most oblasts of Ukraine.

As for now, the air-raid warnings are still in force in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

The air-raid warning was in force for about 15-20 minutes in the rest of the oblasts.

Updated at 00:45. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that there is a threat of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Updated at 00:55. An air-raid warning was issued in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Updated at 01:05. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence forces were operating in the oblast.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, also reported that air defence forces had been deployed.

Updated at 01:55. The threat in the capital region is still ongoing, reported Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

"Air defence forces are working on their targets," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration clarified.

Updated at 02:00. An air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Updated at 02:35. An air-raid warning was also issued in Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, and Sumy oblasts.

Updated at 02:45. A series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv, Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) reported on Telegram. Suspilne noted that the explosions probably took place outside the city.

An air-raid warning was not issued in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 04:20. The all-clear was given in Kyiv and most oblasts.

As for now, air-raid warnings have been issued in Sumy and Poltava oblasts, and these were also issued in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 04:45. An air-raid warning was issued in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Updated at 05:40. The all-clear was given throughout Ukraine.

