Overnight drone attack: Russia hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 06:21
Overnight drone attack: Russia hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast

A Russian overnight drone attack damaged a civilian infrastructure facility in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today the enemy deployed UAVs to strike the Poltava district. Civilian infrastructure has sustained damage."

Details: Lunin also reported that emergency rescue workers were extinguishing a fire that broke out at one of the sites attacked by the Russian drones.

He said that so far, no casualties have been reported.

Update: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said that over 150 personnel and over 30 pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the night-time attack on Poltava and Vinnytsia oblasts. The preliminary report indicates there were no casualties. The fire has been put out in Vinnytsia Oblast. As of the morning of 21 April, emergency workers were still dealing with the aftermath of the attack in Poltava Oblast.

Background

  • Air-raid warnings were issued across Ukraine on the night of 20–21 April. After the all-clear was issued, the warnings were issued again in a smaller number of Ukrainian oblasts.
  • Ukraine’s defence forces downed about eight Russian drones on the outskirts of Kyiv during the overnight attack.

