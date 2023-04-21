Ukraine's defence forces repel over 60 Russian assaults in one day – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled more than 60 Russian assaults on four fronts over the course of Thursday, 20 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 April

Quote: "Over the course of the past day, the Russian Federation has carried out 23 airstrikes. The Russian aggressors deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 49 attacks on positions of our forces and civilian settlements. Several civilians were killed or injured, and a number of private houses and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

There is a relatively high ongoing threat of missile and airstrikes across all of Ukraine.

At the cost of heavy losses, enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. [Ukraine’s defence forces] repelled over 60 enemy assaults on these fronts over the course of the past 24 hours. The most fierce battles are being fought for the city of Bakhmut."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Settlements of Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka and Hremiachka (Chernihiv Oblast), Stukalivka and Pavlivka (Sumy Oblast) and Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Neskuchne and Khatnie (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian attacks.

Russian forces on the Kupiansk front shelled Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions on the Lyman front and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of the Serebrianka forest. They once again shelled Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Ivanivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut is ongoing. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Zalizne, Nelipivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Kamianka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) but they failed. They shelled Keramik, Stepove, Kamianka, Tonenke, Sievierne, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

Ukraine’s defence forces on the Marinka front repelled numerous Russian assaults in the vicinities of Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast). Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces shelled Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continue to undertake defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 40 civilian settlements, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukrainian aircraft conducted six airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five Russian command posts.

