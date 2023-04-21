All Sections
Special Operations Forces release video of destruction of Russian T-90 tank

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 10:25
Special Operations Forces from the Ukrainian Armed Forces have released a video showing them "hunting" for a Russian T-90 tank.

Source: Press service for the Special Operations Forces

Quote: "The hunt for Russian tanks continues. Operators from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces set up TM62 anti-tank mines on one of the fronts. And the occupiers' T-90 successfully exploded on them."

Details: Ukrainian defenders finished off the Russian vehicles with a strike from anti-tank weapons.

Advertisement: