Special Operations Forces release video of destruction of Russian T-90 tank

Special Operations Forces from the Ukrainian Armed Forces have released a video showing them "hunting" for a Russian T-90 tank.

Source: Press service for the Special Operations Forces

Quote: "The hunt for Russian tanks continues. Operators from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces set up TM62 anti-tank mines on one of the fronts. And the occupiers' T-90 successfully exploded on them."

Details: Ukrainian defenders finished off the Russian vehicles with a strike from anti-tank weapons.

ССО показали “полювання” на російський танк Т-90 pic.twitter.com/cHsLRBRrI9 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 21, 2023

