Air Force Commander shown Patriot air defence system in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 April 2023, 10:40
Air Force Commander shown Patriot air defence system in Ukraine

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has inspected the combat positions of the recently supplied Patriot air defence systems on one of the fronts.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: The Air Force Commander thanked the Ukrainian anti-aircraft troops who completed their training much earlier than planned, as well as the international partners who handed over the anti-aircraft missile system and everyone who contributed to this process.

The Air Force promises more news about the Patriot air defence systems later.

Quote: "The photo behind me is of a Patriot air defence system, which is already on combat duty in the air defence system of Ukraine!

Albeit in small quantities, we already have modern Western anti-aircraft missile systems in service: NASAMS, IRIS-T, Patriot, SAMP/T, Crotale, Gepard and others.

The Air Force needs F-16 fighter jets to complete the puzzle of Ukraine's promising air defence system! Let's keep our eyes on the skies and wait for good news from Ramstein (the US airbase in Germany where Ukraine's allies traditionally meet to discuss further steps to support it militarily – ed.)!"

Background: On the eve of the next Ramstein-format meeting, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, emphasised that Ukraine needs to increase the supply of both anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles for them, as the air defence forces has used up many of these missiles during the autumn and winter to repel massive Russian attacks.

