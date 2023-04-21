All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister explains what will be discussed at Ramstein anniversary meeting

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 11:17

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence on 21 April, the allies will discuss not only immediate needs but also the strategy for the whole of 2023.

Source: a Twitter post by Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov before the meeting, reports European Pravda

Details: The minister reiterated that 21 April marks the anniversary of the foundation of the Ramstein format.

"On the agenda are an analysis of what’s been done, our strategy for 2023, current needs of the Armed Forces, and the distribution of assistance programs to all divisions of Ukraine's Defence Forces. We feel the support of our partners, and we continue to strive for victory," Reznikov posted on Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that at the Ramstein-format meeting of Western allies, held in Germany, Ukraine will ask for urgent supplies of anti-aircraft missile systems, fearing that a significant shortage of air defence equipment could allow Russia to launch large-scale bombings.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has hinted that the supply of some new types of weapons might be discussed at the new Ramstein meeting, but maintaining the combat capability of the systems already available to Ukraine remains an important task.

Advertisement: