All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister explains what will be discussed at Ramstein anniversary meeting

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 11:17

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence on 21 April, the allies will discuss not only immediate needs but also the strategy for the whole of 2023.

Source: a Twitter post by Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov before the meeting, reports European Pravda

Details: The minister reiterated that 21 April marks the anniversary of the foundation of the Ramstein format.

Advertisement:

"On the agenda are an analysis of what’s been done, our strategy for 2023, current needs of the Armed Forces, and the distribution of assistance programs to all divisions of Ukraine's Defence Forces. We feel the support of our partners, and we continue to strive for victory," Reznikov posted on Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that at the Ramstein-format meeting of Western allies, held in Germany, Ukraine will ask for urgent supplies of anti-aircraft missile systems, fearing that a significant shortage of air defence equipment could allow Russia to launch large-scale bombings.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has hinted that the supply of some new types of weapons might be discussed at the new Ramstein meeting, but maintaining the combat capability of the systems already available to Ukraine remains an important task.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: