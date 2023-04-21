German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that operations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory are perfectly acceptable.

Source: Pistorius on German television, DW reports

Details: The official stated that any situation in which the attacked country penetrates the enemy's territory during hostilities, to cut off its supply lines for example, is absolutely normal.

"As long as there are no attacks on cities, civilians, and civilian areas, we will have to accept this, even if we don’t like it, but it has to happen, for example, to cut off supply routes," the German minister said.

Earlier, Pistorius said that the war unleashed by Russia was an obstacle to discussing Ukraine's accession to NATO. The minister noted that NATO should "carefully" weigh any step towards Ukraine's inclusion in the Alliance.

