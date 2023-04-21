All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 April 2023, 14:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: GETTYIMAGES

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "At the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we analysed the current situation in all areas of the front. We listened to the report of Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence; we know about all the enemy's plans for the near future."

Details: Ways of improving the current scheme of the distribution of weapons and ammunition among military units, especially new brigades, were discussed.

In addition to this, the meeting discussed the facilitation of missile and projectile production by Ukrainian enterprises.

