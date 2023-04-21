All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 15:17
Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, UP

A Russian court has arrested Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in absentia in the case of the "terrorist attack" on the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge and plans to put him on the international wanted list.

Source: Prague-based Russian news agency Nastoyashcheye Vremya (Current Time), citing a comment by the court's press service; Russian state-owned news outlet TASS

Details: The news agency reports that the Lefortovo Court of Moscow made the decision.

The FSB accuses Budanov of organising a terrorist community, illegal arms trafficking and terrorism (article 205.4.1, article 30.1, article 205.2(a), article 222.1, article 222.1.3 of the Criminal Code of Russia).

The Russian state-owned news agency TASS clarifies that Budanov was arrested in absentia in the case of the "terrorist attack on the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge". The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation will initiate putting Budanov on the international wanted list.

Background: 

In October 2022, Russia's FSB reported on an investigation into the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. As the investigators stated, the Chief Directorate of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and Kyrylo Budanov, its head, are responsible for orchestrating the explosion.

