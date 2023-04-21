Zelenskyy awaits report of Ukraine's Defence Minister on Ramstein-format meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about the details of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and said he was waiting for Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to report on the results of the Ramstein-format meeting.

Source: Zelenskyy’s speech

Quote: "All day the utmost attention to communication in the Ramstein format, today was a meeting. I thank those partners whose determination is fully in line with the actual situation and needs on the battlefield. I am waiting for the report of the Minister of Defence on the results of the meeting."

Details: Zelenskyy has also provided details of the meeting of the Staff. According to him, Generals Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief Budanov and government representatives reported to him there.

The President has added that Ukraine is constantly analysing the course of combat actions, the hottest and all potentially dangerous areas: "The frontline is priority number one".

Quote: "We are also actively preparing new brigades and units that will show themselves at the front. The issue of their provision, training, and integration into the overall Defense Plan – we add crucial details every time at the Staff meetings."

"Today, at the Staff meeting, we, as usual, considered the missile program and ammunition issues in detail."

Zelenskyy also thanked the defenders of Ukraine: "Bakhmut. For brave actions – to 5th Separate Assault Brigade. Thanks, guys! Lyman direction. For stability and reliable holding of positions – to 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Well done! 96th Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade. Thank you, warriors, for your accuracy!"

