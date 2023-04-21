All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy awaits report of Ukraine's Defence Minister on Ramstein-format meeting

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 19:23
Zelenskyy awaits report of Ukraine's Defence Minister on Ramstein-format meeting
photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about the details of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and said he was waiting for Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to report on the results of the Ramstein-format meeting.

Source: Zelenskyy’s speech

Quote: "All day the utmost attention to communication in the Ramstein format, today was a meeting. I thank those partners whose determination is fully in line with the actual situation and needs on the battlefield. I am waiting for the report of the Minister of Defence on the results of the meeting."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy has also provided details of the meeting of the Staff. According to him, Generals Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief Budanov and government representatives reported to him there.

The President has added that Ukraine is constantly analysing the course of combat actions, the hottest and all potentially dangerous areas: "The frontline is priority number one".

Quote: "We are also actively preparing new brigades and units that will show themselves at the front. The issue of their provision, training, and integration into the overall Defense Plan – we add crucial details every time at the Staff meetings."

"Today, at the Staff meeting, we, as usual, considered the missile program and ammunition issues in detail."

Zelenskyy also thanked the defenders of Ukraine: "Bakhmut. For brave actions – to 5th Separate Assault Brigade. Thanks, guys! Lyman direction. For stability and reliable holding of positions – to 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Well done! 96th Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade. Thank you, warriors, for your accuracy!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: