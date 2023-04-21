German Defense Minister: Our fighter jets will not fit Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that the fighter jets currently operated by Germany are unsuitable for Ukraine deployment.

Source: Pistorius made the corresponding statement at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on Friday, writes European Pravda with reference to AFP.

Details: According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, the German Tornado and Eurofighter fighter jets have entirely different capabilities "than those currently needed in the combat situation in Ukraine."

In addition, Tornadoes are needed by Germany to transport American nuclear bombs in the event of a crisis.

Quote: "Ukrainian pilots are helped, first of all, by aircraft that they can use quickly, that can be serviced in a place where the technology is known," Pistorius said, referring to the Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland and Slovakia have already handed over to Ukraine.

"Each aircraft added now increases the challenges for pilot training or upgrading. You cannot just switch from one system to another," he added.

Background:

Ukraine has long been demanding the supply of modern fighter jets from the West.

NATO partners Poland and Slovakia supplied Ukraine with Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters. They were also previously used in Ukraine, so pilots did not need special training to work on these planes.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, did not rule out that the decision of the West on the possible transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine will be adopted "before the summer".

