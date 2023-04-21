Son of Russian President's Press Secretary fought as part of Wagner Group – Wagner Group Head

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Leader of the Wagner Group, said that the son of Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian dictator, served as an ordinary gunner in Wagner Group.

Source: Prigozhin's statement in the video of the Russian so-called "military correspondents", which is distributed by his press service.

Quote from Prigozhin: "Of all my friends (I’m talking about this for the first time), one person – Dmitry Peskov, who at one time became famous as a washed-up liberal, sent his son, who lived part of his life in America, if I'm not mistaken, or in England; came [to me] and said: ‘take him [to serve] as an ordinary gunner’.

He worked absolutely normally, as an ordinary gunner knee-deep in mud, in sh*t and on the Uragan [multiple rocket launcher]."

Details: It is also reported that earlier, Nikolai Peskov served in the ranks of the Strategic Missile Forces.

In addition, in the video, Prigozhin complains that many PMCs have been created in Russia.

According to him, if he was given several hundred thousand people (prisoners or anyone else, he doesn't care), he would make sure that Russia was not ashamed and the authorities of the occupiers could better explain why they started the so-called "special military operation" at all.

He also complains about the provision in the Russian army and calls it "genocide of Russians."

Prigozhin usually complains about the Ministry of Defence of Russia, emphasising his conflict with officials of the Russian army.

Background:

Recently, Prigozhin called on the Russian authorities to declare the so-called "special military operation" over and concentrate on consolidating its hold on the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Andri Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe, believes that statements made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, reflect the mood of the Russian military and political elite, and now there are "many tiny cracks" in the Kremlin that will only expand.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!