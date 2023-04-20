All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lots of "tiny cracks" in Kremlin, and Prigozhin's statements reflect mood of Russian elite – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 10:54
Lots of tiny cracks in Kremlin, and Prigozhin's statements reflect mood of Russian elite – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Andri Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe, believes that statements made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, reflect the mood of the Russian military and political elite, and now there are "many tiny cracks" in the Kremlin that will only expand.

Source: Yusov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "Russian propaganda in the domestic market remains effective and, basically, Solovyov and Skabeeva (Russian propaganda TV hosts – ed.) can indeed tell ordinary Ivan (i.e. average Russian citizen) tomorrow that they have won, and this even the day before yesterday. 

After all, Prigozhin speaks not only on his own behalf but also on behalf of his partners and patrons in the Kremlin. And so, the mood among the military-political elite and the business elite in Russia is becoming increasingly depressed because Russia has already suffered a strategic defeat. None of the goals set have been achieved, which means that for Russia itself and the Russian elite, the end should come as soon as possible.

Let's say that there are now many tiny cracks, and they will grow bigger." 

Details: According to Yusov, Russia will not restore its military potential before the cold season to terrorise Ukraine with missiles again, the way it did last year.

At the same time, the representative from Defence Intelligence does not believe that Russians plan to take any relative "pause". 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • Recently, Prigozhin called on the Russian authorities to announce the end of the so-called "Special Military Operation" and concentrate on gaining a foothold in the occupied territories of Ukraine. As a result, Prigozhin believes that the best scenario for Russia will be a big battle with Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: