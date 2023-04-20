Lots of "tiny cracks" in Kremlin, and Prigozhin's statements reflect mood of Russian elite – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Andri Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe, believes that statements made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, reflect the mood of the Russian military and political elite, and now there are "many tiny cracks" in the Kremlin that will only expand.

Source: Yusov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "Russian propaganda in the domestic market remains effective and, basically, Solovyov and Skabeeva (Russian propaganda TV hosts – ed.) can indeed tell ordinary Ivan (i.e. average Russian citizen) tomorrow that they have won, and this even the day before yesterday.

After all, Prigozhin speaks not only on his own behalf but also on behalf of his partners and patrons in the Kremlin. And so, the mood among the military-political elite and the business elite in Russia is becoming increasingly depressed because Russia has already suffered a strategic defeat. None of the goals set have been achieved, which means that for Russia itself and the Russian elite, the end should come as soon as possible.

Let's say that there are now many tiny cracks, and they will grow bigger."

Details: According to Yusov, Russia will not restore its military potential before the cold season to terrorise Ukraine with missiles again, the way it did last year.

At the same time, the representative from Defence Intelligence does not believe that Russians plan to take any relative "pause".

Background:

Recently, Prigozhin called on the Russian authorities to announce the end of the so-called "Special Military Operation" and concentrate on gaining a foothold in the occupied territories of Ukraine. As a result, Prigozhin believes that the best scenario for Russia will be a big battle with Ukraine.

