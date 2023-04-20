All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lots of "tiny cracks" in Kremlin, and Prigozhin's statements reflect mood of Russian elite – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 10:54
Lots of tiny cracks in Kremlin, and Prigozhin's statements reflect mood of Russian elite – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Andri Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe, believes that statements made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, reflect the mood of the Russian military and political elite, and now there are "many tiny cracks" in the Kremlin that will only expand.

Source: Yusov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "Russian propaganda in the domestic market remains effective and, basically, Solovyov and Skabeeva (Russian propaganda TV hosts – ed.) can indeed tell ordinary Ivan (i.e. average Russian citizen) tomorrow that they have won, and this even the day before yesterday. 

Advertisement:

After all, Prigozhin speaks not only on his own behalf but also on behalf of his partners and patrons in the Kremlin. And so, the mood among the military-political elite and the business elite in Russia is becoming increasingly depressed because Russia has already suffered a strategic defeat. None of the goals set have been achieved, which means that for Russia itself and the Russian elite, the end should come as soon as possible.

Let's say that there are now many tiny cracks, and they will grow bigger." 

Details: According to Yusov, Russia will not restore its military potential before the cold season to terrorise Ukraine with missiles again, the way it did last year.

At the same time, the representative from Defence Intelligence does not believe that Russians plan to take any relative "pause". 

Background: 

  • Recently, Prigozhin called on the Russian authorities to announce the end of the so-called "Special Military Operation" and concentrate on gaining a foothold in the occupied territories of Ukraine. As a result, Prigozhin believes that the best scenario for Russia will be a big battle with Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: