Ukraine's air defence shoot down 4 Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 01:45
DESTROYED DRONE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM THE ARMY INFORM WEBSITE

Five Iranian-made Russian Shahed kamikaze drones attacked Ukraine from the southeast on the evening of 21 April, with four of them shot down by air defence forces.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "On 21 April, at around 19:00, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the southeast with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

The military assets and personnel of the air defence forces of Air Command Skhid (East), in cooperation with the air defence forces of the National Guard of Ukraine, destroyed four of the five Shaheds."

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts in the southeast of Ukraine on the evening of 21 April, and several explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia.

