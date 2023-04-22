Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom plans to build 20 nuclear power units in Ukraine

MODEL OF THE SMR-160 POWER UNIT. PHOTO FROM THE PROMYSLOVYI PORTAL (INDUSTRIAL PORTAL) WEBSITE

Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear energy company, and the US company Holtec International have signed an agreement to build up to 20 nuclear power units with SMR-160 reactors in Ukraine.

Source: Energoatom on Facebook

Details: On 21 April, Energoatom President Petro Kotin and Holtec International President and CEO Khris Singh reportedly signed an agreement on cooperation in the deployment of small modular reactors.

Kotin signed the agreement in Kyiv, while Singh signed it in Camden, New Jersey, USA. The ceremony was also attended by Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Holtec International Vice President for Ukraine, Riaz Awan.

Energoatom has said that the agreement envisages the construction of up to 20 SMR-160 reactors in Ukraine, the implementation of the first pilot project, and the achievement of the minimum regulated reactor capacity and grid connection by March 2029.

It is noted that the construction of small modular reactors will help strengthen Ukraine's energy security and replace the thermal power capacities destroyed by Russian attacks.

For reference: The SMR-160 is a 160 MW light water pressurised reactor that uses low-enriched uranium as fuel and has the flexibility to produce process heat for industrial use and hydrogen production.

