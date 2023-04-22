Explosion rock Russian-occupied Melitopol on morning of 22 April

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, reported an explosion in the Russian-occupied city on the morning of Saturday, 22 April.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Morning cotton in temporarily occupied Melitopol. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Residents have reported a dull, single explosion heard in the city’s northern parts."

Details: The mayor's office stated that "the occupiers started to fuss", sending police, fire and ambulances towards the Novyi Melitopol area [a historic district in the eastern part of Melitopol – ed.].

