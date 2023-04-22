All Sections
Ukrainians in Lisbon protest against Brazilian president's visit

Saturday, 22 April 2023, 09:32

Ukrainians in Portugal held a rally near the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon on Friday, 21 April, to protest against Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's recent comments about the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Lula arrived in Portugal on Friday for a five-day official visit. Ukrainian protesters gathered in front of the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon, holding posters that read "Russia is a terrorist state" and "Stop killing our children".

"People are dying in Ukraine every day, and we need international support," said the president of Portugal's Ukrainian Association, Pavlo Sadokha. He said it was "strange" that the president "who has fought for democracy all his life was now on the side of totalitarianism".

The Association delivered a letter expressing their discontent to the Brazilian Embassy and handed it to Brazil’s ambassador, Raimundo Carreiro, and government minister Marcio Macedo.

"Brazil and president Lula have a vocation for peace and the president will work to unite other countries to seek an alternative to end this conflict," Macedo told reporters after receiving the letter.

Two Brazilian officials told Reuters on Thursday that Lula, who is eager to defend Brazil's neutrality, will avoid criticising the West's role in the war in Ukraine during his visit to Portugal. He will meet with the Portuguese president and prime minister on Saturday, 22 April.

Earlier, the Brazilian president angered many by suggesting that Crimea should be given to Russia to end the war. 

Last weekend, he said that the US and European allies should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, as he said this was prolonging the war.

In recent days, the Brazilian president has softened his rhetoric, condemning Russia's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity. 

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the Brazilian president to visit Ukraine to understand the true nature of the war in response to his controversial remarks.

