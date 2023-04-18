Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Brazilian President's "peace initiatives", inviting him to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has invited Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine to understand the true nature of the war, following his scandalous statement.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the MFA, on Facebook

Before that, the Brazilian president said that the war was allegedly caused by "decisions made by the two countries" and accused both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not taking the initiative to end the war.

Quote: "Ukraine is eagerly following the efforts of the Brazilian president to find a solution to end the war.

At the same time, the approach of placing the victim and the aggressor on the same scale does not reflect the actual state of affairs, and countries that help Ukraine defend itself against deadly aggression are accused of encouraging war.

More than anyone else, we are committed to ending Russian aggression based on the peace formula proposed by President Zelenskyy."

Details: The MFA stressed that Ukraine "does not need to be convinced of anything" because the war is being waged on Ukrainian territory.

Nikolenko also confirmed the invitation to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine to understand the true causes and nature of Russian aggression and its consequences for global security.

Background:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has repeatedly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being too friendly. He made this statement amidst Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Brazil.

On 17 April, the White House sharply criticised Brazil after the president's statement.

In early April, Silva suggested that Ukraine give up Crimea and end the war. The MFA responded by saying that Ukraine does not trade its territories.

