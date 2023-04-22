Occupiers claim air defence activated in Crimea

The Russian invaders have claimed that the air defence system had been activated in Crimea and that there were no casualties.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of Crimea, on Telegram

Quote from Aksyonov: "Air defence systems were activated in the skies over Crimea; there were no casualties or damage."

Details: Aksyonov has called on the residents of the occupied peninsula to "keep calm".

Background: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, reported an explosion in the Russian-occupied city on the morning of Saturday, 22 April.

