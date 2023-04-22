All Sections
Former employee of Moscow arms factory accused of treason in Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 April 2023, 12:11
PHOTO: FEDERAL SECURITY SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION (FSB)

The FSB has charged the former deputy head of the Promtekhnologii arms factory testing laboratory with treason.

Source:  Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti

Details: The media do not specify the case details but report that the ex-deputy chief has been jailed for two years and "investigative actions" are being carried out on him.

He has been placed in Lefortovo Prison.

Representatives of the plant said that the arrested employee "has not worked for the company for two years and has nothing to do with it."

