Ukraine's Defence Minister on Ramstein meeting results: Russia is approaching Nuremberg II

The 11th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine, which took place on 21 April at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, brought Russia closer to a tribunal similar to the one in Nuremberg.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, on Twitter

#Ramstein 11 results: russia is getting closer to Nuremberg II. Each meeting in this format not only provides more useful"gifts" for the #UAarmy, but also aims to bring criminals to justice. — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) April 22, 2023

Background: The 11th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine took place on 21 April at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Reznikov said that at the meeting, the allies will discuss not only immediate needs but also the strategy for the whole of 2023.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, 21 April, he was waiting for Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to report on the results of the Ramstein-format meeting.

