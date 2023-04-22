In Enerhodar, Russian invaders observe Ukrainians and increase pressure on ZNPP employees – General Staff

Russian occupiers have arranged covert surveillance of Ukrainian citizens in occupied Enerhodar and increased pressure on employees of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counterintelligence regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the number of patrols has been increased, and personal documents and vehicles have been more meticulously checked at roadblocks. The invaders restricted visits to forest areas. Ukrainian citizens seen in these locations are taken under control by the FSB of the Russian Federation and their personal data is checked.

At the same time, representatives of the Russian special services in the city arranged covert surveillance of Ukrainian citizens who refused to receive a Russian passport. They take into account, in particular, the sources of financial income of such citizens. Representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation are interested in how funds are transferred from the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied territories of the Oblast and how these funds are converted into cash.

At the same time, due to the critical shortage of qualified workers at the Zaporizhia NPP who are ready to work for the invaders, the enemy has increased psychological and physical pressure on Ukrainian employees of the ZNPP. Using intimidation, threats, blackmail and torture, the enemy continues to force the latter to obtain Russian citizenship and sign employment contracts with the Russian state corporation Rosatom."

