Zelenskyy says preventing Russia from circumventing sanctions is key

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said eliminating all possibilities for the Russian Federation to circumvent sanctions is a key task for everyone who wants the war to end as soon as possible.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Our sanctions packages are carefully developed, especially in terms of synchronising them with our partners. This is a key shared task for all of us, for absolutely everyone who seeks a faster end to the war, a faster victory for us. The task is to eliminate every opportunity for Russia to circumvent sanctions. Every Russian scheme that makes it possible [for Russia] to bypass sanctions prolongs this, gives the aggressor new opportunities.

Accordingly, the tougher the sanctions regime against Russia, the more restrictions against the terrorist state and all related persons, against the entire Russian war economy, and therefore the closer the end of the aggression. And I am grateful to everyone who understands this all over the world."

Details: Zelenskyy said that three new sanction measures targeting those who invest in and support Russian aggression came into effect on Saturday, 22 April.

"First and foremost, this is another package of sanctions against Russian defence industry firms that supply the terrorist army. This time, 322 companies were added to the sanctions lists: manufacturers of weapons, their components, and so on. The other two lists include individuals and legal entities that help [Russian individuals and legal entities] circumvent sanctions against [them], maintain war criminals’ property, or are involved in the destruction of freedom both on the territory of Russia itself and on our land," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted the importance of launching global restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry.

"This industry not only generates funds for the aggressor’s budget, but also helps to make other states – on whose territory [Russia’s] so-called ‘energy’ nuclear projects are being implemented – dependent. Any form of energy is a weapon for the Kremlin. For them, nuclear energy is also a weapon. And this, by the way, is exactly what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia uses as a weapon to blackmail the world. To use [the possibility of a nuclear] disaster as blackmail," the president said.

Previously: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against hundreds of Russian individuals and legal entities on 22 April, including the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.

